Firefighters battling Rostov-on-Don blaze uncover WWII-era mine

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 22. /TASS/. Firefighters have discovered a WWII mine while extinguishing a large-scale fire in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, head of the regional Emergencies Ministry department Valery Sinkov said at a meeting of the emergency response center on Tuesday.

"A WWII mine has been found at the site of the debris, a demining application has been filed. The Russian Defense Ministry will carry out this work," he said.

On Monday, a massive fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s historical center. Private houses on an area of 10,000 square meters were affected by blazes. At 18:53 Moscow Time it was announced that the fire had been localized. The fire destroyed about 120 buildings, of these nearly 100 were residential facilities.

A state of emergency has been declared in the Rostov-on-Don region. No one died in the fire. According to the latest information, 58 people have sought medical attention. A criminal case has been opened under the section of the Russian Criminal Code titled "Deliberate destruction or damage to someone else’s property," which provides for up to five years in jail.