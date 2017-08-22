Astana talks on Syria can be held in mid-September

ASTANA, August 22. /TASS/. The international meeting in Astana on the settlement in Syria can take place in mid-September, according to preliminary data, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"According to the information received from the Russian side, the ceasefire guarantor countries - Russia, Turkey and Iran - plan to hold a technical meeting at the expert level before the end of August to determine the agenda and exact dates for the next meeting as part of the Astana process to resolve the situation in Syria. The meeting could be tentatively held in mid-September," Abdrakhmanov said.

The fifth international meeting on Syria was held in Astana on July 4-5. Taking part in the talks were the delegations of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran), the Syrian government and armed opposition, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, while the US and Jordanian representatives took part in them as observers. In their joint statement, Russia, Turkey and Iran formalized the decision to set up a joint working group on de-escalation in Syria in accordance with the memorandum adopted earlier.

It was earlier planned that the next meeting on the settment in Syria will be held in Astana in late August.