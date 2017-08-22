Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Astana talks on Syria can be held in mid-September

World
August 22, 9:05 UTC+3

It was earlier planned that the next meeting on the Syria settlement will be held in Astana in late August

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

ASTANA, August 22. /TASS/. The international meeting in Astana on the settlement in Syria can take place in mid-September, according to preliminary data, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia takes resolute steps to prepare for Astana meeting on Syria

Moscow satisfied with Astana's Syrian peace process

UN envoy says Astana talks on Syria extremely useful for de-escalation

Erdogan calls on US, Saudi Arabia to join Astana talks

"According to the information received from the Russian side, the ceasefire guarantor countries - Russia, Turkey and Iran - plan to hold a technical meeting at the expert level before the end of August to determine the agenda and exact dates for the next meeting as part of the Astana process to resolve the situation in Syria. The meeting could be tentatively held in mid-September," Abdrakhmanov said.

The fifth international meeting on Syria was held in Astana on July 4-5. Taking part in the talks were the delegations of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran), the Syrian government and armed opposition, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, while the US and Jordanian representatives took part in them as observers. In their joint statement, Russia, Turkey and Iran formalized the decision to set up a joint working group on de-escalation in Syria in accordance with the memorandum adopted earlier.

It was earlier planned that the next meeting on the settment in Syria will be held in Astana in late August.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
2
Ka-52 helicopter to be armed with new defense system
3
Press review: US Embassy's seismic visa shift and Iraq mops up Islamic State
4
North Korean leader secretly visited border area — media
5
Press review: US experts to visit Donbass and Dalai Lama urges to relocate NATO to Moscow
6
Fire in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don fully contained
7
Rostov-on-Don inferno claims life of one victim
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама