Police confirms man shot dead in Subirats was Barcelona attack perpetrator

MADRID, August 21. /TASS/. Catalan police have confirmed that perpetrator of the Barcelona attack Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot dead, law enforcement authorities reported on Monday.

"We confirm that the man shot down in Subirats is Younes Abouyaaqoub, an executor of the terror attack in Barcelona," police reported.

Law enforcement authorities earlier reported that the tracked down terrorist was supposedly wearing a suicide belt. According to local mass media, it turned out to be a fake one.

On August 17, the driver of a van mowed down pedestrians on Las Ramblas, in the heart of the Catalan capital. Later, Catalan police shot dead five terrorists in Cambrils in the south of the autonomous community. The terror attack left 15 people dead.

The Islamic State (a terror organization outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.