Man wearing suicide belt shot dead near Barcelona — media

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Catalan police have shot dead a man supposedly wearing an explosive belt in Spain’s Subirats, west of Barcelona, police said in a Twitter post on Monday.

One person has been injured during the operation, Reuters News Agency reported.

According to mass media reports, the man shot dead in Subirats may be a perpetrator of the Barcelona attack.

La Vanguardia newspaper earlier reported that the suspected perpetrator of the Barcelona attack, Younes Abouyaaqoub, had been detained in Sant Sadurn· d'Anoia, Barcelona province.

On August 17, the driver of a van mowed down pedestrians on Las Ramblas, in the heart of the Catalan capital. Later, Catalan police shot dead five terrorists in Cambrils in the south of the autonomous community. The terror attack left 15 people dead.

The Islamic State (a terror organization outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.