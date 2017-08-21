Four stabbing attack victims from West Siberian city remain in grave condition

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Four of the seven people stabbed in Russia’s West Siberian city of Surgut on Saturday remain in grave condition after the injuries they have sustained and subsequent surgeries, the Public Relations Department of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District informed TASS on Monday.

"The severity of injuries of four people is classified as heavy. This corresponds to their injuries and the subsequent surgeries. Two people are in the moderate severity condition, while one individual receives outpatient treatment," the department said.

On August 19, a man stabbed seven people in downtown Surgut, all those injured were rushed to hospital. The police patrol, which arrived at the scene instantly, had to use their weapons against the attacker and killed him.

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said on Saturday the attacker had been identified. According to preliminary information, he is a local resident born in 1994.

The investigation expects further information on the man, including regarding possible mental disorders, she added.