Turkey, Russia, Iran working on lasting truce in Syria - Turkish PM

ANKARA, August 20. /TASS/. Turkey, Russia and Iran are cooperating to establish lasting truce in Syria, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday before leaving for Singapore.

"We work together to ensure the ceasefire in Syria. We have a goal to make a lasting truce out of the temporary ceasefire," he said, commenting on the recent and forthcoming visits by the high-ranking Russian and Iranian military to Ankara.

Last week, Iranian Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff Mohammad Hossein Bagheri paid a visit to the Turkish capital city for talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks focused on issues of ensuring security at the border and anti-terror efforts. The sides agreed to exchange intelligence data.

In the meantime, Russian Chief General Staff Valery Gerasimov and US Defense Secretary James Mattis are expected to visit Ankara in the coming days. Talks are expected to center round de-escalation zones in Syria, threats coming from the extremist group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia), and the situation around the Syrian Kurds’ party Democratic Union. Ankara claims this political movement is seeking to establish a state in northern Syria. The Turkish authorities have been repeatedly saying they would spare no effort to prevent that.