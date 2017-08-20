New freight train route connects China and Russia - Xinhua

Militants launch shell on exhibition complex near Damascus - televisionWorld August 20, 15:27
Cardinal Parolin: Dialogue of Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches to help them feel unitySociety & Culture August 20, 8:27
Polina Dibrova, mother of three, wins Mrs. Russia 2017 beauty pageantSociety & Culture August 20, 4:41
Russian emergencies ministry plane returns from firefighting mission in ArmeniaWorld August 20, 4:39
East Ukraine conflict claimed nearly 3,000 civilian lives — ICRCWorld August 20, 1:56
Renowned Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky turns 80Society & Culture August 20, 0:48
One of seven injured in Surgut stabbing spree in critical condition — authoritiesSociety & Culture August 19, 23:51
Netanyahu expects to meet with Putin in Sochi on August 23 — Israeli premier’s officeRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 19, 22:47
Surgut attacker is identified as a local resident - investigationSociety & Culture August 19, 14:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, August 20. /TASS/. A new China-Europe freight train service began Sunday, linking Russia with Golmud in Qaidam Basin, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Xinhua reported.
The train, loaded with containers of chemical, left China through the Alataw Pass in Xinjiang, and will pass Kazakhstan before reaching Perm in Russia," the news agency said. "The trip covers about 6,360 kilometers and takes 10 days, 30 days less than the previous sea route.
"The new service can boost the international competitiveness of local goods," the agency quoted Meng Hai, governor of Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai.
Encouraged by the Belt and Road Initiative, more than 20 Chinese cities now run trains to central Asia and Europe, the news agency wrote.