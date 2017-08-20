New freight train route connects China and Russia - Xinhua

BEIJING, August 20. /TASS/. A new China-Europe freight train service began Sunday, linking Russia with Golmud in Qaidam Basin, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Xinhua reported.

The train, loaded with containers of chemical, left China through the Alataw Pass in Xinjiang, and will pass Kazakhstan before reaching Perm in Russia," the news agency said. "The trip covers about 6,360 kilometers and takes 10 days, 30 days less than the previous sea route.

"The new service can boost the international competitiveness of local goods," the agency quoted Meng Hai, governor of Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai.

Encouraged by the Belt and Road Initiative, more than 20 Chinese cities now run trains to central Asia and Europe, the news agency wrote.