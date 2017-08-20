Back to Main page
Syria, Russia confront West’s attempts to establish hegemony over Middle East - Assad

World
August 20, 13:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Syria’s President addressed a meeting of diplomatic personnel at Syria’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The West is "trying to establish hegemony" over the Middle East, and Syria jointly with Russia "confront those attempts," Syria’s President Bashar Assad said on Sunday.

He addressed a meeting of diplomatic personnel at Syria’s Foreign Ministry, the Suriya television channel said.

"Syria’s position to protect the national sovereignty was the reason of the war unleashed against it," the president said.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad
Countries
Syria
