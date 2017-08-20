Syria, Russia confront West’s attempts to establish hegemony over Middle East - Assad

Cardinal Parolin: Dialogue of Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches to help them feel unitySociety & Culture August 20, 8:27
Polina Dibrova, mother of three, wins Mrs. Russia 2017 beauty pageantSociety & Culture August 20, 4:41
Russian emergencies ministry plane returns from firefighting mission in ArmeniaWorld August 20, 4:39
East Ukraine conflict claimed nearly 3,000 civilian lives — ICRCWorld August 20, 1:56
Renowned Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky turns 80Society & Culture August 20, 0:48
One of seven injured in Surgut stabbing spree in critical condition — authoritiesSociety & Culture August 19, 23:51
Netanyahu expects to meet with Putin in Sochi on August 23 — Israeli premier’s officeRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 19, 22:47
Surgut attacker is identified as a local resident - investigationSociety & Culture August 19, 14:09
Combat module containing neural networks may become series in Russia in 2018 — designerMilitary & Defense August 19, 10:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The West is "trying to establish hegemony" over the Middle East, and Syria jointly with Russia "confront those attempts," Syria’s President Bashar Assad said on Sunday.
He addressed a meeting of diplomatic personnel at Syria’s Foreign Ministry, the Suriya television channel said.
"Syria’s position to protect the national sovereignty was the reason of the war unleashed against it," the president said.