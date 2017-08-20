Those who know Russian history understand futility of sanctions — German MP

BERLIN, August 20. /TASS/. Those who know Russia and its history cannot seriously believe in the efficiency of sanctions against it, German lawmaker Dietmar Bartsch said in a Bild am Sonntag interview published on Sunday.

Bartsch, a co-chairman of the Left party's parliamentary faction, said his party maintains a "differentiated and critical approach" regarding the situation in Russia.

"What I really see as a mistake is the German government’s approach, which believes that sanctions may influence anything," he said. "This is absurd. Those who know Russia, those who know that millions of people died there of famine and thirst during the World War II, cannot seriously believe that those ridiculous sanctions may bring the country to its knees."

According to Bartsch, Western sanctions will only strengthen the reliance of Russians on their government.