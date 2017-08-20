Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian emergencies ministry plane returns from firefighting mission in Armenia

World
August 20, 4:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Saturday, the plane’s crew received medals from Armenian Emergencies Minister David Tonoyan

Share
1 pages in this article
Il-76 firefighting aircraft

Il-76 firefighting aircraft

© Anton Denisov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft operated by the Russian Emergencies Ministry returned to its base in the Moscow Region from a firefighting mission in Armenia on Saturday, the ministry’s press service said.

Read also

Ecologists assess damage from forest fire in Armenia

"At 20:00 (Moscow time), the Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry returned to the Moscow Region’s airfield of Ramenskoye after successfully completing its mission to extinguish wildfires in Armenia," the press service said.

Earlier on Saturday, the plane’s crew received medals from Armenian Emergencies Minister David Tonoyan.

A major fire broke out in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve (located some 60 kilometers southeast of Yerevan) on August 12, consuming several hundred hectares. The Russian Emergencies Minsitry’s aircraft arrived in Armenia on August 14 following a request by the Armenian government and under instructions issued by the Russian government.

The crew reported that it had successfully completed the mission on August 17. The Russian pilots worked in coordination with the Armenian firefighting and rescue teams.

Thanks to the joint effort, it was possible to protect about 2,000 species of plants in the ancient republican nature reserve Khosrov Forest founded in the 4th century AD by Armenian King Khosrov III, the Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier told TASS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Average life expectancy in Russia exceeds 72 years for first time
2
Yeltsin’s limousine put up for sale for $332,495 in St. Petersburg
3
Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian general
4
Those who know Russian history understand futility of sanctions — German MP
5
Typhoon armored car with new remote weapon station may pass into service in 2017
6
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
7
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама