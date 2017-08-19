Mayor says Izmir International Fair homage to memory of late Russian ambassador

IZMIR, August 19. /TASS/. The Izmir International Fair is a homage to the memory of Russia’s late Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Izmir Mayor Aziz Kocaoglu said at the fair’s opening ceremony.

"Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karvlov, who died so tragically, always valued Russia’s participation in the Izmir International Fair," the mayor said. "He worked hard so that Russia could be granted partner country status. To a certain extent, this fair is a homage to his memory," Kocaoglu added.

According to the Izmir mayor, "Turkey will always remember Karlov."

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was gunned down on December 19, 2016, while he was delivering a speech at a photo exhibition. The attacker, an off-duty police officer named Mevlut Mert Altintas, was immediately neutralized by security forces. Russia’s Foreign Ministry officially declared the ambassador’s murder a terrorist attack, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case labeling Karlov’s assassination an act of international terrorism. Andrei Karlov was posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of Russia.