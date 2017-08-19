El Pais: all four suspects in Barcelona terror attack shot dead

Olympic diving champion Zakharov to carry Russia’s flag at opening ceremony of UniversiadeSport August 19, 4:11
BARCELONA, August 18. /TASS/. All four suspects in the Barcelona terror attack have been shot dead, El Pais newspaper reported on Friday.
Three suspects - Moussa Oukabir, Said Aallaa and Mohamed Hychami - were shot dead during an operation in the city of Cambrils overnight into Friday. The fourth supposed terrorist Younes Abauyaaqoub has also died, the newspaper quoted sources.
On August 17, a van driver hit the crowd in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, killing 14 people and wounding more than 130. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (a terror organization outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.
After that, Catalonian police shot dead four terrorists in southern Cambrils and wounding one, who later died. The terrorists tried to organize a terror attack similar to that in Barcelona.