One killed in stabbing in Turku, Finland

World
August 18, 18:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 7 people were injured in a stabbing in the city of Turku, Finland

© LEHTIKUVA/Linda Manner via REUTERS

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. At least one person has been killed and two have been injured by an unidentified knifeman who attacked passers-by in Finland’s city of Turku on Friday, the Yle television company reported, quoting eye-witnesses.

Firing can be heard in the city, the television company said.

The Turun Sanomat newspaper reported seven or eight people were injured in the attack.

Police earlier reported that an unidentified knifeman stabbed a few people in downtown Turku. Police officers opened fire on the attacker, wounding him in the leg. He was detained.

Law enforcement authorities ask people to avoid the city center.

The Reuters news agency reported that security measures in Helsinki’s airport and railway stations were tightened due to the incident.

