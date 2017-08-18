One killed in stabbing in Turku, Finland

One killed in stabbing in Turku, FinlandWorld August 18, 18:15
Russia may lift agricultural restrictions from Turkey by October 20Business & Economy August 18, 18:04
Senior official says Kyrgyzstan is interested in military cooperation with RussiaWorld August 18, 18:03
US, NATO fail to help Afghanistan fight drugs — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 18, 18:01
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in KamchatkaSociety & Culture August 18, 17:59
Syrian opposition group Failak ar-Rahman joins ceasefireMilitary & Defense August 18, 17:56
Russian government allocates $39 mln for Vostochny spaceport operationScience & Space August 18, 17:18
US sanctions will not affect construction of Turkish Stream, Akkuyu NPP — energy ministerBusiness & Economy August 18, 16:53
Turkey wants to use national currencies in trade with Russia — economy ministerBusiness & Economy August 18, 16:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. At least one person has been killed and two have been injured by an unidentified knifeman who attacked passers-by in Finland’s city of Turku on Friday, the Yle television company reported, quoting eye-witnesses.
Firing can be heard in the city, the television company said.
The Turun Sanomat newspaper reported seven or eight people were injured in the attack.
Police earlier reported that an unidentified knifeman stabbed a few people in downtown Turku. Police officers opened fire on the attacker, wounding him in the leg. He was detained.
Law enforcement authorities ask people to avoid the city center.
The Reuters news agency reported that security measures in Helsinki’s airport and railway stations were tightened due to the incident.