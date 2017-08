Death toll from terror attacks in Catalonia climbs to 14

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Catalonia’s authorities confirmed a woman injured on Thursday during the terrorist attack in Spain’s Cambrils, died of the injuries at hospital. Thus, the two terrorist attacks - in Barcelona and in Cambrils - claim 14 lives, Catalonia’s authorities said on Friday.

"A woman, injured in Cambrils, has died. 14 people died yesterday [August 17] in terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils," the authorities said.

On August 17, around 17:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time) a van drove into pedestrians in La Rambla Street in downtown Barcelona. Police classified the incident as a terrorist attack. Later on, the Islamic State organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for it.

At night to Friday, Catalonia's police killed in Cambrils four terrorists and injured another one, who died later on. The terrorists attempted a terrorist attack similar to that in Barcelona on Thursday.