Police confirms shooting dead four terrorists in Cambrils

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Catalan police officially confirmed eliminating four terrorists in the Spanish city of Cambrils, according to the police Twitter account.

"Four people were killed in Cambrils, another is arrested, wounded," the police said. The fifth person has since died.

According to media reports, the suspects tried to commit a terrorist act in Cambrils, similar to what happened in Barcelona earlier. At least seven people, including a policeman, were wounded in the attack, according to Twitter account of emergency services in Catalonia.

The Catalan police believe that the terrorist attack in Cambrils might be related to the previous attack on pedestrians in Barcelona and an explosion in an apartment building in Alcanar, where one person was killed and at least one other wounded in an explosion that destroyed a house.

On August 17, around 17:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time) a van drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona. Police have designated the incident as a terrorist attack. Islamic State (banned in Russia) later claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Barcelona.