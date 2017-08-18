Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Police confirms shooting dead four terrorists in Cambrils

World
August 18, 5:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to media reports, the suspects tried to commit a terrorist act in Cambrils, similar to what happened in Barcelona earlier

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Catalan police officially confirmed eliminating four terrorists in the Spanish city of Cambrils, according to the police Twitter account.

"Four people were killed in Cambrils, another is arrested, wounded," the police said. The fifth person has since died.

According to media reports, the suspects tried to commit a terrorist act in Cambrils, similar to what happened in Barcelona earlier. At least seven people, including a policeman, were wounded in the attack, according to Twitter account of emergency services in Catalonia.

The Catalan police believe that the terrorist attack in Cambrils might be related to the previous attack on pedestrians in Barcelona and an explosion in an apartment building in Alcanar, where one person was killed and at least one other wounded in an explosion that destroyed a house.

On August 17, around 17:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time) a van drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona. Police have designated the incident as a terrorist attack. Islamic State (banned in Russia) later claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
3
Australia-born track cyclist Perkins says excited to become Russian citizen
4
Russia, Equatorial Guinea agree to boost military cooperation
5
Iran to beef up missile potential — defense ministry
6
Russia is among world's break-out digital economies — research
7
Russia starts forming air assault battalion in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама