Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ex-president advises Poland to avoid disputes with Germany over WWII reparations issue

World
August 16, 3:57 UTC+3 WARSAW

"Germany is our biggest partner. They support us in many issues. Do we need this confrontation now?" Lech Walesa said

Share
1 pages in this article
Poland’s ex-president Lech Walesa

Poland’s ex-president Lech Walesa

©  EPA/YONHAP

WARSAW, August 16. /TASS/. The incumbent Polish leadership has chosen the wrong time to raise the issue of World War II reparations from Germany, Poland’s ex-president Lech Walesa told TASS on Tuesday.

"Of course, our country suffered terrible damage. Some questions have been solved, but I’m unaware of all the details," the Nobel Peace Prize winner said.

"Germany is our biggest partner. They support us in many issues. Do we need this confrontation now? Instead of solving all issues calmly and wisely, instead of reaching a consensus, they [the incumbent government] are looking for enemies in order to keep their party in power," said Walesa, who served as the president of Poland in 1990-1995.

Speaking about the outcome of the upcoming German elections, Walesa said that he sees the victory of incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel as a more favorable outcome for Poland.

"We should not bet on who we are not sure of. That’s why the Polish people place their stake on Merkel. We don’t need any new difficulties," he said.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, said in July that Poland has never rejected WWII reparations from Germany for the massive losses sustained by his country during World War II. Polish Minister of National Defense Antoni Macierewicz said in a televised interview that Poland has all grounds to make a legal claim for reparations from Germany.

A deputy spokeswoman for the German Government, Ulrike Demmer said in response that both the legal and political aspects of the issue have been settled long ago, adding that "in August 1953, Poland rejected further reparations by Germany and confirmed this on numerous occasions."

A research, carried out by the Warsaw mayor’s order in 2004, established that the damage sustained only by the Polish capital in the World War II could be estimated at $45.3 billion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Oliver Stone slams US media for anti-Russian fervor
2
Press review: Russia set to host Libya peace talks and France disappointed in Macron
3
Russian Pacific Fleet’s warships hold anti-submarine, anti-terrorism drills
4
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
5
Russian team wins Tank Biathlon final competition
6
Russia to show off underwater robots’ capabilities at Army-2017 forum
7
Russia’s Finance Ministry plans to consolidate Reserve Fund, National Wealth Fund
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама