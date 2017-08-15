Trump’s advisor attempted to organize meeting with Putin in 2016 — media

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. One of the advisers of US President Donald Trump, George Papadopoulos, offered to set up a meeting with "the Russian leadership to discuss US-Russia ties under President Trump," telling them his Russian contacts welcomed the opportunity, The Washington Post reported with reference to internal campaign emails.

"The proposal sent a ripple of concern through campaign headquarters in Trump Tower," the newspaper said.

"But Papadopoulos, a campaign volunteer with scant foreign policy experience, persisted. Between March and September, the self-described energy consultant sent at least a half-dozen requests for Trump, as he turned from primary candidate to party nominee, or for members of his team to meet with Russian officials. Among those to express concern about the effort was Trump's ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who rejected a proposal from Papadopoulos for Trump to do so in May 2016", according to the reports.