Ukraine Anti-Corruption Bureau probes into 100 corruption cases involving state ventures

KIEV, August 14. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is probing into more than 100 criminal cases over corruption at public enterprises and public utility companies worth more than $780 million, its press service said on Monday.

"Within the sight of the Anti-Corruption Bureau are about 50 state enterprises, most of which are on the list of the top 100 national enterprises in the size of assets according to the Ministry for Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine," the report said.

"Preliminary estimates put the consolidated loss caused to these enterprises as a result of criminal corruption offences at more than 20 billion hryvnias ($780.42 million)," the report said.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, most corruption schemes are connected with embezzlement of property and money, purchase of goods and services at an excessive price and supplies of products through intermediaries at prices much lower than market ones. Most often these incidents happen at enterprises of the fuel-and-energy, military, agro-industrial and transport sectors. Besides, crimes involving the top management are often, it said.

According to the bureau, the top management of state enterprises in Ukraine should be appointed currently upon the results of open tenders, during which they should prove their ability to manage the company in an honest manner.

"However, it happens in practice so that the tender is not announced for this or that reason, and an acting head is appointed for an indefinite time, who does not prevent corruption schemes," the bureau said. Every sixth among more than 200 people suspected of corruption is head of an enterprise.

As of June 30, 2017, detectives from the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office referred to court 32 cases with a total damage amounting to 2.4 billion hryvnias ($93.6 million).