SCO justice ministers to meet in Tashkent in October

TASHKENT, August 14. /TASS/. The fifth conference of justice ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will be held in Uzbekistan’s capital city of Tashkent in October, the press service of the Uzbek justice ministry said on Monday.
"The Uzbek justice ministry hosted a meeting of justice ministries officials and experts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. The meeting was dedicated to the preparations for the fifth conference of the SCO justice ministers," the press service said.
According to the press service, at the initiative of the Chinese side, the meeting discussed the issue of the establishment of a working group on legal services to the SCO justice ministers’ conference, as well as the conference’s agenda and its joint statement. The sides plan to finalize work on a consolidated position on the matters raised at another expert meeting ahead of the conference scheduled for October 18-19, 2017.