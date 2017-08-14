Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldovan president accuses West of attempting to involve Chisinau in regional conflict

World
August 14, 15:28 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Igor Dodon said he has been a subject to aggressive attacks by the media, supported by western sponsors

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, August 14. /TASS/. Moldavan President Igor Dodon has emphasized his determination to prevent the West from involving Chisinau in a regional conflict.

Read also
Moldovan President Igor Dodon

Moldova’s president committed to strategic partnership with Russia

"Since I have been hampering the bellicose plans of some internal and external forces, I have been a subject to aggressive attacks by the media, supported by western sponsors," Dodon wrote on Facebook commenting on relations between Moldova, which is a neutral state, NATO and the United States. "But no one will succeed in intimidating me and forcing me to give up," the Moldavan president added.

He made this statement after visiting the Bulboaka training range, currently being modernized using the money allocated by the United State - a fact which has been causing concern to the Moldovan media. Reporters have pointed out that military facilities are being built only 20 kilometers away from the security zone, protected by Russian, Moldavan and Transnistrian peacekeepers, while the Moldavan parliament has been calling for boosting cooperation with NATO. Dodon, who believes it necessary to restore relations with Moscow, was confident that the hype was aimed against him.

At the same time, he pointed out that as president, he had tools to counter other branches of power. "If the government and the parliamentary majority, encouraged by foreign players, attempt to involve Moldova in a regional armed conflict, then I will have to take tough actions in order to ensure peace and national security. Together with the Moldavan people, we will make efforts to remove this government using every possible tool," Dodon said.

Read also

Moldova will not join military blocks, president says

President of Moldova says cooperation with EU should not harm relations with Russia

Chisinau seeks good relationship with Moscow — Moldova’s PM

Moldova’s signing of EU association agreement was mistake — president

The Moldavan president earlier slammed the West for allocating large amounts of money to the country’s media outlets and non-governmental organizations. He also confirmed his intention to prevent the adoption of initiatives that the parliament had been discussing, which could ban the broadcast of Russian TV news and TV shows based on political analysis. Dodon said that he would not approve this ban even under the threat of impeachment. The Moldavan president believes that parliament members, who enjoy the trust of about 20% of the country’s citizens, will not be able to impeach a president elected through a nationwide voting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army for first time liberates town from Islamic State in airborne operation
2
From household waste to drowned ships: Big cleaning effort in the Arctic
3
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firm
4
Baltic Fleet’s air pilots conduct missile firing practice near Kaliningrad
5
Russia’s actions in Syria are example of real anti-terror fight, says Russian MP
6
Russian athletes observed all IAAF regulations on neutrality at 2017 World Championships
7
More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама