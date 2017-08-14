Well-known golfer arrested in Moscow for killing mother

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Scherbinka Court in Moscow sanctioned arrest of a Russian well-known golfer, Russia’s Champion, Artem Nesterov, for murder of his mother, the court told TASS on Monday.

"The Scherbinka Court arrested Nesterov on Monday for two months (intentional murder)," the court’s representative said.

The media wrote the golf player had killed his mother in Moscow and told his wife about it on the phone.