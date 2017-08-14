Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Washington hit by protests against nationalism

World
August 14, 7:31 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Some activists were holding posters with the inscriptions "Trump = Hatred" and "No to Racism"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. A peaceful protest rally is underway in the US capital. A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that several hundred people who oppose the manifestations of violence, hatred and the authorities’ connivance gathered near the White House on Sunday.

Read also

Poll shows Trump’s approval rating sinks to lowest level

The rally is held one day after fierce clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, which have left more than 30 people injured, while a 32-year-old woman was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people.

The protesters are chanting "No to violence" calling on US President Donald Trump to strongly condemn nationalists’ actions and put an end to hatred and violence.

Some activists are holding posters with the inscriptions "Trump = Hatred" and "No to Racism." The rally is peaceful, some of the people taking part in it came there with their children. It is planned that after it, a march along the city’s central streets will be held in solidarity with Charlottesville where violence erupted at a far right rally.

The US president is currently absent from the White House. He is spending his working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome
2
Situation around North Korea coming close to potential use of force — Russian diplomat
3
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firm
4
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
5
Lavrov warns US against meddling in Russian elections
6
Trina's PV Modules Operational in The Sustainable City in Dubai
7
Kasparov to play with Karjakin in first round of St. Louis chess tournament
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама