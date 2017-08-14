Washington hit by protests against nationalism

From household waste to drowned ships: Big cleaning effort in the ArcticBusiness & Economy August 14, 9:29
WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. A peaceful protest rally is underway in the US capital. A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that several hundred people who oppose the manifestations of violence, hatred and the authorities’ connivance gathered near the White House on Sunday.
The rally is held one day after fierce clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, which have left more than 30 people injured, while a 32-year-old woman was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people.
The protesters are chanting "No to violence" calling on US President Donald Trump to strongly condemn nationalists’ actions and put an end to hatred and violence.
Some activists are holding posters with the inscriptions "Trump = Hatred" and "No to Racism." The rally is peaceful, some of the people taking part in it came there with their children. It is planned that after it, a march along the city’s central streets will be held in solidarity with Charlottesville where violence erupted at a far right rally.
The US president is currently absent from the White House. He is spending his working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.