JCCC observation post in DPR’s south comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops - agency

World
August 13, 19:26 UTC+3 DONETSK

"At 17:30 local time, the village of Bezymennoye in the south of the DPR came under shelling by Ukrainian troops," a spokesman for the DPR operations command said on Sunday

DONETSK, August 13. /TASS/. An observation post of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in the village of Bezenennoye in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, a spokesman for the DPR operations command said on Sunday.

"At 17:30 local time, the village of Bezymennoye in the south of the DPR came under shelling by Ukrainian troops. A 82mm mine was reported to explode some 200 meters from the JCCC observation post," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

Since autumn 2014, the Contact Group on the settlement in Donbass has agreed more than ten ceasefires but none lasted for long. On June 21, the Trilateral Contacts Group made yet another attempt to impose a ceasefire along the contact line. The so-called harvest ceasefire officially came into effect at midnight on June 24 to stay in force till the end of August. However, shelling continues.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
