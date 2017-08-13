Ukrainian military more than 20 times violate ceasefire in Donetsk Republic - command

DONETSK, August 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces over the past 24 hours 23 times opened fire on territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s command said on Sunday.

"Under fire were districts in 13 settlements," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the command’s representative.

On June 21, Martin Sajdik, the special envoy of the OSCE chairman-in-office said ‘peace and quiet order’ would cover the entire harvesting season from June 24 through to August 31 and therefore the parties to the Minsk talks decided to call it a ‘bread ceasefire’.

Ceasefires have been declared many a time in Donbass since the spring of 2014, when the armed civil conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine. The conflicting sides agreed them at beginning of school year, before Christmas, before Easter, on the eve of the Children’s Day and so on. Officials voiced hopes the ceasefires would grow into indefinite ones but none of the declared periods of truce would last long - the shelling resumed after a couple of weeks, in a few days or even hours.