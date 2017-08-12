Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president over train collision near Alexandria

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the tragic consequences from a railway accident near Alexandria, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"In the telegram, the Russian president offered sympathy to the families and friends of the victims and wished soonest recovery to the injured," the Kremlin said.

Two trains collided east of Alexandria on Friday morning. Recent reports say about 41 killed and 132 injured in the accident. Investigation is underway.