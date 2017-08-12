Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president over train collision near Alexandria

World
August 12, 15:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two trains collided east of Alexandria on Friday morning, recent reports say about 41 killed and 132 injured in the accident

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the tragic consequences from a railway accident near Alexandria, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"In the telegram, the Russian president offered sympathy to the families and friends of the victims and wished soonest recovery to the injured," the Kremlin said.

Two trains collided east of Alexandria on Friday morning. Recent reports say about 41 killed and 132 injured in the accident. Investigation is underway.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
2
Russia to start training female military pilots
3
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
4
Russian army to start getting 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
5
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firm
6
Rare South American cats jaguarundi find home at Yekaterinburg’s Zoo
7
Russia's top diplomat shares his view on 'controlled chaos' theory
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама