Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president over train collision near Alexandria

Russia to start training female military pilotsMilitary & Defense August 12, 17:07
Rare South American cats jaguarundi find home at Yekaterinburg’s ZooSociety & Culture August 11, 21:31
Border guards to confiscate Saakashvili’s passport if he tries to enter UkraineWorld August 11, 20:35
Russia’s Lysenko, Ivanyuk through to high jump final at 2017 IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 11, 20:07
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North KoreaSociety & Culture August 11, 19:09
Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 11, 18:47
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firmScience & Space August 11, 18:41
German chancellor says no military solution to North Korean issueWorld August 11, 18:40
More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017Military & Defense August 11, 18:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the tragic consequences from a railway accident near Alexandria, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.
"In the telegram, the Russian president offered sympathy to the families and friends of the victims and wished soonest recovery to the injured," the Kremlin said.
Two trains collided east of Alexandria on Friday morning. Recent reports say about 41 killed and 132 injured in the accident. Investigation is underway.