BERLIN, August 12. /TASS/. Deputy leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfG) Party Alexander Gauland joined the newly inflamed discussion on Crimea and took the side of politician Christian Lindner, who earlier called for Crimea’s re-joining Russia to be considered a "permanent provisional solution."

"Did annexation of Crimea contradict with the international law or not - this is a big argument among lawyers," Gauland said in an interview with the RBB radio station on Saturday. "Sanctions have not brought anything."

"The sanctions are harmful both for Russia and for us, but they cannot return Crimea," the politician said. "I believe it absolutely incorrect to hope the sanctions will return Crimea, and thus, I believe Mister Lindner is right."

Lindner leads the liberal German Free Democrats. The party is expected to reenter the parliament after the election in September. He said, the conflict around Crimea should be for the time being considered separately from other topics. This may favor progress in other relations between Europe and Russia, but if this does not happen, then the sanctions should be made even tougher. His opinion arouse a wide discussion in Germany.

Results of Civey’s poll show the statement of "permanent provisional solution" receives support from 44.4% of the Germans. The country’s government hurried to step aside from the position and say Berlin’s official position on Crimea remains unchanged.

Various surveys quote AfG’s rating at 7-9%. This political force after the parliamentary election due on September 24 may receive seats at the Bundestag for the first time in its history.