Two Russian tourists die in traffic collision in Sri Lanka

World
August 12, 11:44 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

Alexander Lavrenev and his wife Natalia, travelling Sri Lanka by bike, died in a traffic collision in the southern part of that country

NEW DELHI, August 12. /TASS/. A couple from Russia, travelling Sri Lanka by bike, died in a traffic collision in the southern part of that country, the Russian embassy in Colombo told TASS on Saturday.

At night to Friday, the bike collided with a bus at a highway Colombo-Galle-Matara. Alexander Lavrenev, of 32, and his wife Natalia, of 27, died as they were taken to the local hospital.

The driver fled the accident scene, but a few hours later he was arrested. Investigation is underway.

"The Russian embassy in Sri Lanka is aware of the accident, undertakes all necessary measures," the embassy told TASS on Saturday.

Share
