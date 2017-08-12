Two Russian tourists die in traffic collision in Sri Lanka

Rare South American cats jaguarundi find home at Yekaterinburg’s ZooSociety & Culture August 11, 21:31
NEW DELHI, August 12. /TASS/. A couple from Russia, travelling Sri Lanka by bike, died in a traffic collision in the southern part of that country, the Russian embassy in Colombo told TASS on Saturday.
At night to Friday, the bike collided with a bus at a highway Colombo-Galle-Matara. Alexander Lavrenev, of 32, and his wife Natalia, of 27, died as they were taken to the local hospital.
The driver fled the accident scene, but a few hours later he was arrested. Investigation is underway.
"The Russian embassy in Sri Lanka is aware of the accident, undertakes all necessary measures," the embassy told TASS on Saturday.