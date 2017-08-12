Back to Main page
Civilian injured in Lugansk in shelling from positions of Ukrainian military - militia

World
August 12, 11:11 UTC+3 LUGANSK

The Ukrainian military used mortars of 120 and 82mm calibers from positions near Schastye

LUGANSK, August 12. /TASS/. A civilian was injured in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) during the morning shelling from positions of the Ukrainian military, press service of the republic’s militia said on Saturday.

"Besides, two houses were damaged," the militia added.

The Ukrainian military used mortars of 120 and 82mm calibers from positions near Schastye.

"Representatives of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire and the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission are on the way to the site," the press service said.

On June 21, Martin Sajdik, the special envoy of the OSCE chairman-in-office said ‘peace and quiet order’ would cover the entire harvesting season from June 24 through to August 31 and therefore the parties to the Minsk talks decided to call it a ‘bread ceasefire’.

Ceasefires have been declared many a time in Donbass since the spring of 2014, when the armed civil conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine. The conflicting sides agreed them at beginning of school year, before Christmas, before Easter, on the eve of the Children’s Day and so on. Officials voiced hopes the ceasefires would grow into indefinite ones but none of the declared periods of truce would last long - the shelling resumed after a couple of weeks, in a few days or even hours.

Реклама