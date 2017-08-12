Back to Main page
Ukrainian military fire on 19 settlements in Donetsk Republic - command

World
August 12, 10:59 UTC+3 DONETSK

Ukraine’s Armed Forces over the past 24 hours 53 times violated ceasefire, command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said

DONETSK, August 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces over the past 24 hours 53 times violated ceasefire, command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 53 times, as under fire were the republic’s 19 settlements, against which they used the artillery, mortars, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the authority.

In the shelling a house burned down in Sakhana, the republic’s south, the command added.

Nearly 1.6 million in Ukraine are considered internally displaced persons since the conflict in Donbass broke out, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

On June 21, Martin Sajdik, the special envoy of the OSCE chairman-in-office said ‘peace and quiet order’ would cover the entire harvesting season from June 24 through to August 31 and therefore the parties to the Minsk talks decided to call it a ‘bread ceasefire’.

Ceasefires have been declared many a time in Donbass since the spring of 2014, when the armed civil conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine. The conflicting sides agreed them at beginning of school year, before Christmas, before Easter, on the eve of the Children’s Day and so on. Officials voiced hopes the ceasefires would grow into indefinite ones but none of the declared periods of truce would last long - the shelling resumed after a couple of weeks, in a few days or even hours.

