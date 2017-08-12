Ukrainian military nine times violate ceasefire within one day - agency

LUGANSK, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military nine times over past 24 hours opened fire on the militia’s positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the republic’s defense authority told LuganskInformCenter on Saturday, adding one serviceman was injured in the shelling.

"Under fire were Nizhneye Lozovoye, Frunze, Veselaya Gora Kalinovo, Donetsky, Zhelobok," the authority said. "The military used 120 and 82mm mortars, various types of grenade launchers, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles and small arms."

Nearly 1.6 million in Ukraine are considered internally displaced persons since the conflict in Donbass broke out, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

On June 21, Martin Sajdik, the special envoy of the OSCE chairman-in-office said ‘peace and quiet order’ would cover the entire harvesting season from June 24 through to August 31 and therefore the parties to the Minsk talks decided to call it a ‘bread ceasefire’.

Ceasefires have been declared many a time in Donbass since the spring of 2014, when the armed civil conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine. The conflicting sides agreed them at beginning of school year, before Christmas, before Easter, on the eve of the Children’s Day and so on. Officials voiced hopes the ceasefires would grow into indefinite ones but none of the declared periods of truce would last long - the shelling resumed after a couple of weeks, in a few days or even hours.