Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former Latvian foreign minister appointed new ambassador to Russia — media

World
August 11, 21:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Maris Riekstins served as Latvia’s foreign minister from 2007 to 2010

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Inspector General of the Latvian Foreign Ministry Maris Riekstins has been appointed Lavtia’s new ambassador to Russia, the Mixnews news website reported on Friday.

Astra Kurme was the previous Latvian ambassador to Russia.

Riekstins served as Latvia’s foreign minister from 2007 to 2010 and was the country’s Permanent Representative to NATO from 2011 to 2015.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Giving Crimea to Nazis who staged coup in Kiev would be criminal — Lavrov
2
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
3
Lavrov warns US against meddling in Russian elections
4
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
5
Russian plane makes observation flight over CIA, Pentagon and White House
6
Trump says US prepared military solutions against North Korea’s actions
7
More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама