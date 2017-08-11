Former Latvian foreign minister appointed new ambassador to Russia — media

Rare South American cats jaguarundi find home at Yekaterinburg’s ZooSociety & Culture August 11, 21:31
Border guards to confiscate Saakashvili’s passport if he tries to enter UkraineWorld August 11, 20:35
Russia’s Lysenko, Ivanyuk through to high jump final at 2017 IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 11, 20:07
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North KoreaSociety & Culture August 11, 19:09
Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 11, 18:47
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firmScience & Space August 11, 18:41
German chancellor says no military solution to North Korean issueWorld August 11, 18:40
More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017Military & Defense August 11, 18:31
Russia’s Energiya space corporation picked as chief developer of Soyuz-5 carrier rocketScience & Space August 11, 18:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Inspector General of the Latvian Foreign Ministry Maris Riekstins has been appointed Lavtia’s new ambassador to Russia, the Mixnews news website reported on Friday.
Astra Kurme was the previous Latvian ambassador to Russia.
Riekstins served as Latvia’s foreign minister from 2007 to 2010 and was the country’s Permanent Representative to NATO from 2011 to 2015.