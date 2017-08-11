Former Latvian foreign minister appointed new ambassador to Russia — media

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Inspector General of the Latvian Foreign Ministry Maris Riekstins has been appointed Lavtia’s new ambassador to Russia, the Mixnews news website reported on Friday.

Astra Kurme was the previous Latvian ambassador to Russia.

Riekstins served as Latvia’s foreign minister from 2007 to 2010 and was the country’s Permanent Representative to NATO from 2011 to 2015.