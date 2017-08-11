Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian national accused of plotting attack against US aircraft sentenced in Turkey

World
August 11, 11:35 UTC+3

A Russian national was sentenced in Turkey to 6 years 3 months in jail

Share
1 pages in this article
Turkish police officers escort Russian national Renat Bakiyev in Adana, Turkey

Turkish police officers escort Russian national Renat Bakiyev in Adana, Turkey

© DHA-Depo Photos via AP

ANKARA, August 11. /TASS/. A Russian national, allegedly plotting a drone attack against a US aircraft at the Incirlik airbase, was sentenced in Turkey to 6 years 3 months in jail, Sabah newspaper said on Friday.

According to the newspaper, Renat Bakiyev, 23 years old, was accused of involvement in the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia). The investigation said the Russian had plotted a terrorist attack at a place, where the US high-ranking officers could be, as well as at the center of the Alevis society.

Read also

Media: Russian citizen detained in Turkey for alleged plans to shoot down US plane

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
2
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
3
Russian national accused of plotting attack against US aircraft sentenced in Turkey
4
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
5
Russia’s highest volcano spews huge ash cloud in Kamchatka
6
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
7
Russian Culture Ministry issues screening certificate to historical drama Matilda
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама