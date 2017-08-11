Russian national accused of plotting attack against US aircraft sentenced in Turkey

ANKARA, August 11. /TASS/. A Russian national, allegedly plotting a drone attack against a US aircraft at the Incirlik airbase, was sentenced in Turkey to 6 years 3 months in jail, Sabah newspaper said on Friday.

According to the newspaper, Renat Bakiyev, 23 years old, was accused of involvement in the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia). The investigation said the Russian had plotted a terrorist attack at a place, where the US high-ranking officers could be, as well as at the center of the Alevis society.