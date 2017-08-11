Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Terrorist on international wanted list detained in Kyrgyzstan

World
August 11, 10:41 UTC+3 BISHKEK

The suspect, who is "a CIS country" citizen, was detained during a counter-terrorist operation

Share
1 pages in this article

BISHKEK, August 11. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security detained a member of an international terrorist group, who planned to enroll in the republic new members to participate in military actions in the Middle East, the intelligence service’s press service said on Friday.

Read also

Sixteen terror attacks involving citizens of CIS states prevented in Russia in 2016

The suspect, who is "a CIS country" citizen, was detained during "counter-terrorist measures to reveal and stop corridors for transporting foreign citizens from armed-conflict areas," the press service said. "The detained earlier was put on the international wanted list for certain crimes in his native country."

In the republic, the detained, whole name is not announced, planned to organize a big corridor for sending Central Asian citizens to the Middle East countries.

"In compliance with the regulations, the detained was transferred to representatives of the partners’ intelligence services for further criminal charges," Kyrgyzstan’s Committee for National Security said in a statement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
2
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
3
Russian national accused of plotting attack against US aircraft sentenced in Turkey
4
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
5
Russia’s highest volcano spews huge ash cloud in Kamchatka
6
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
7
Russian Culture Ministry issues screening certificate to historical drama Matilda
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама