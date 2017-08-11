Terrorist on international wanted list detained in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, August 11. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security detained a member of an international terrorist group, who planned to enroll in the republic new members to participate in military actions in the Middle East, the intelligence service’s press service said on Friday.

The suspect, who is "a CIS country" citizen, was detained during "counter-terrorist measures to reveal and stop corridors for transporting foreign citizens from armed-conflict areas," the press service said. "The detained earlier was put on the international wanted list for certain crimes in his native country."

In the republic, the detained, whole name is not announced, planned to organize a big corridor for sending Central Asian citizens to the Middle East countries.

"In compliance with the regulations, the detained was transferred to representatives of the partners’ intelligence services for further criminal charges," Kyrgyzstan’s Committee for National Security said in a statement.