Demand for bomb shelters spikes in US, Japan amid N.Korea tensions

NEW YORK, August 11. /TASS/. The demand for underground bunkers and bomb shelters has spiked in Japan and the United States amid the growing tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, the TMZ news portal and other US media reported.

The South California-based Atlas Survival Shelters said it had sold more than 30 units in the last few days - as many as the company sold in 1 year, 6 years ago, TMZ reported. The price for products range between $10,000 and $165,000. Orders have been coming not only from the United States but also from Japan.

The Texas-based Rising S Company, offering underground shelters at a price between $45,000 and $8.35 million, reported a 90% surge in its sales in the past two weeks, Fox News said citing company owner Gary Lynch.

Another players on the US bomb shelter market are Vivos and Safecastle. The first company offers to dig 30 feet underground at a starting price of $35,000. However, its bunkers can be customized at extra cost to include a full size kitchen, spa and pool tables. The Safecastle manufacturer offers bunkers at the starting price of $19,000.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has remained extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous efforts to develop its missile program. In July, North Korea tested ballistic missiles twice, which sparked criticism from the US, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any options to solve the North Korean problem, including the military one.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that North Korea should not make any more threats to the US. He vowed that Pyongyang’s threats "will be met with fire and the fury like the world has never seen." The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) later reported that the Korean People’s Army is drafting a plan for a preemptive missile strike against US military facilities in Guam, including the Andersen Air Force Base where B-52 strategic bombers are deployed.