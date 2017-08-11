Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s highest volcano spews huge ash cloud in Kamchatka

World
August 11, 7:41 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY

A column of ash above the Klyuchevskoi Volcano rose to the altitude of eight kilometers above the sea level

Share
1 pages in this article
Klyuchevskoi Volcano

Klyuchevskoi Volcano

© ITAR-TASS/Alexander Petrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 11. /TASS/. The Klyuchevskoi Volcano in Kamchatka, Eurasia’s highest active volcano, spewed a column of ash rising to 8 kilometers, the Kamchatka department of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Friday.

"A column of ash above the Klyuchevskoi Volcano rose to eight kilometers above the sea level today," a spokesman for the service said.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Kamchatka department, winds carried the plumes of ash away from nearby settlements.

The 4,750-meter-tall (15,580-feet) volcano is located in the Kamchatka Peninsula’s Ust-Kamchatka District. There are no international airplane routes in the Klyuchevskoye volcano area.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
2
Russian investigators disagree with Poland's claims about signs of explosion on Tu-154M
3
North Korea threat prompts Japan to review its missile defense
4
Marine drills involving over 2,000 troops take place in Russia’s West
5
Angolan satellite designed in Russia ready for last stage of trials
6
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
7
German politician slams Trump’s North Korea rhetoric as dangerous
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама