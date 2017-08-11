Russia’s highest volcano spews huge ash cloud in Kamchatka

North Korea threat prompts Japan to review its missile defenseWorld August 11, 8:09
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 11. /TASS/. The Klyuchevskoi Volcano in Kamchatka, Eurasia’s highest active volcano, spewed a column of ash rising to 8 kilometers, the Kamchatka department of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Friday.
"A column of ash above the Klyuchevskoi Volcano rose to eight kilometers above the sea level today," a spokesman for the service said.
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Kamchatka department, winds carried the plumes of ash away from nearby settlements.
The 4,750-meter-tall (15,580-feet) volcano is located in the Kamchatka Peninsula’s Ust-Kamchatka District. There are no international airplane routes in the Klyuchevskoye volcano area.