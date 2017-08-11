Back to Main page
Trump warns N.Korea of unprecedented response if Guam attacked

World
August 11, 4:32 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"It’s not a dare, it’s a statement," Trump said

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned North Korea that any attack the US Pacific territory of Guam will entail an unprecedented response.

"He has disrespected our country greatly," Trump said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "He has said things that are horrific. And with me, he’s not getting away with it. He got away with it for a long time, between him and his family. He’s not getting away with it. It’s a whole new ball game."

Read also

Trumps applauds Russia, China for supporting new UNSC sanctions against North Korea

"Let’s see what he [Kim Jong Un] does with Guam. He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody has seen before - what will happen in North Korea," Trump said. "It’s not a dare, it’s a statement."

The US leader added that he closely followed the developments in Asia and that his country was prepared for any scenario.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has remained extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous efforts to develop its missile program. In July, North Korea tested ballistic missiles twice, which sparked criticism from the US, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any options to solve the North Korean problem, including the military one.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that North Korea should not make any more threats to the US. He vowed that Pyongyang’s threats "will be met with fire and the fury like the world has never seen." The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) later reported that the Korean People’s Army is drafting a plan for a preemptive missile strike against US military facilities in Guam, including the Andersen Air Force Base where B-52 strategic bombers are deployed.

