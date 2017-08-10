Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Whale rescued in Russia’s Far East heading back out to sea — minister

World
August 10, 23:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During high tide, a 13-meter-long great polar whale got into the river flowing out of Lake Bolshoye on the Bolshoy Shantar Island in the Sea of Okhotsk

Share
1 pages in this article
A stranded whale

A stranded whale

© AP Photo/Polfoto/Benny F. Nielsen

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. A polar whale, which got stranded in a river mouth in Russia’s far eastern Khabarovsk region, has been rescued and is now heading back out to sea, Russian Natural Resources and Environment Minister Sergei Donskoi wrote on Facebook.

"A big thank you goes to everyone who participated [in the rescue operation] and expressed concern for the stranded whale," he wrote. "Shantar Islands National Park Director Vladimir Andronov has just called me on the phone saying that the whale has left the river with the tide, the experts have been keeping an eye on him. The whale is now safe," the minister added.

According to previous reports, during high tide, a 13-meter-long great polar whale got into the river flowing out of Lake Bolshoye on the Bolshoy Shantar Island located in the Sea of Okhotsk, in Russia’s Khabarovsk region. The mammal had been apparently chased into the river by a school of killer whales. It had been wounded and was very much frightened.

Scientists and experts from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry waited for the night high tide to herd the whale away from the shore. During low tide, inspectors from the Shatnar Islands National Park had been keeping the whale wet using water pumps.

The Shantar Islands is an archipelago with an area of 2,500 square kilometers, located off the northwestern shore of the Sea of Okhotsk. As many as 240 bird species inhabit the islands, 30 of which are listed in the Red Book of Russia. There are also rookeries of the Steller sea lions and spotted seals, included in the Red Book. Besides, polar whales often hang out in the area. The archipelago is a special protected area included in the Shantar Islands National Park.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
2
Russian investigators disagree with Poland's claims about signs of explosion on Tu-154M
3
German politician slams Trump’s North Korea rhetoric as dangerous
4
Marine drills involving over 2,000 troops take place in Russia’s West
5
Ukraine cancels military exports deal with Russia
6
Lavrov to meet with Thai PM, foreign minister in Bangkok
7
Russian embassy: Moscow forced to take countermeasures by Washington actions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама