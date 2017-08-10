Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China earthquake leaves about 500 people injured

World
August 10, 19:28 UTC+3 BEIJING

45 people have sustained grave and 56 - moderately grave injuries, according to local officials

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, August 9. /TASS/. The number of people injured during a powerful earthquake in China’s southwestern Sichuan province has grown to 493. The death toll stands at 20, officials in the Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture reported on Thursday.

Read also

Russia ready to help China deal with earthquake aftermath

According to local officials, 45 people have sustained grave and 56 - moderately grave injuries. As for the other 392 people, medics qualify their injuries as minor.

China’s Jiuzhaigou County in the Sichuan Province was struck by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake at about 21:19 local time (16:19 Moscow time) on Tuesday. The epicenter of the quake was located some 280-300 kilometers away from the provincial capital Chengdu, at the depth of 20 kilometers.

Tremors were also felt in the cities of Lanzhou, Chongqing, Mianyang and Xi'an. About 770 aftershocks were reported within the next few hours. The emergencies headquarters mobilized units of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, People’s Armed Police Force, firefighters, police and people’s militia to deal with the aftermath of the quake.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
2
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
3
Russian plane makes observation flight over CIA, Pentagon and White House
4
Pentagon: Russia had every right to perform monitoring flight over Washington
5
Russia takes first place in Aviadarts military pilots’ contest at Army-2017 Games
6
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
7
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама