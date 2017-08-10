Belarus to deliver humanitarian supplies to Syria

Rescue attempt underway to save whale stranded in Russian far eastern riverSociety & Culture August 10, 15:16
OPEC revises forecast for 2018 oil supply by non-cartel downwardsBusiness & Economy August 10, 14:43
More than 330 WW II monuments to Red Army vanished in Poland in last 20 years, envoy saysWorld August 10, 13:15
Press review: Russia eyes Indonesian aircraft demand and Ukraine imposes zero-effect banPress Review August 10, 13:00
Lavrov, Thai PM to discuss Moscow-Bangkok tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 10, 12:50
Media: Russian citizen detained in Turkey for alleged plans to shoot down US planeWorld August 10, 12:08
Pentagon: Russia had every right to perform monitoring flight over WashingtonMilitary & Defense August 10, 11:43
Earthquake in China kills 20World August 10, 9:47
Russia takes first place in Aviadarts military pilots’ contest at Army-2017 GamesMilitary & Defense August 10, 9:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. Belarus will send an aid convoy to Syria that will bring infant food, clothes and shoes for school students, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said in a statement signed by Belarusian Prime Minister Andrey Kobyakov and published on the national legal web site on Thursday.
"The Emergencies Ministry and the Transport and Communications Ministry should provide delivery of humanitarian aid to the sea port of Latakia (Syria)," the Belarusian government said in the statement.
According to the Council of Ministers’ decision, Belarus will supply more than 30,000 packs of infant formulas, 25,000 canned meats, children’s clothes and shoes to Syria. Belarus will also send three MAZ dump trucks to Syria as part of humanitarian aid. The total cost of the humanitarian supplies is assessed at about $270,000.