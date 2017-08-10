Belarus to deliver humanitarian supplies to Syria

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. Belarus will send an aid convoy to Syria that will bring infant food, clothes and shoes for school students, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said in a statement signed by Belarusian Prime Minister Andrey Kobyakov and published on the national legal web site on Thursday.

"The Emergencies Ministry and the Transport and Communications Ministry should provide delivery of humanitarian aid to the sea port of Latakia (Syria)," the Belarusian government said in the statement.

According to the Council of Ministers’ decision, Belarus will supply more than 30,000 packs of infant formulas, 25,000 canned meats, children’s clothes and shoes to Syria. Belarus will also send three MAZ dump trucks to Syria as part of humanitarian aid. The total cost of the humanitarian supplies is assessed at about $270,000.