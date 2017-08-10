Media: Russian citizen detained in Turkey for alleged plans to shoot down US plane

ANKARA, August 10. /TASS/. The Turkish security service has detained a Russian citizen who allegedly plotted an attack with a drone against one of US planes based at Incirlik, the Haberturk television channel said on Thursday.

The channel identified the Russian as Renat Bakiyev. He is also suspected of involvement in the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia).

The Russian embassy in Ankara is looking into the reported detention in Turkey of a Russian citizen on the suspicion of terrorism, the Russian embassy’s press-attache Irina Kasimova told TASS on Thursday.

"Earlier on Thursday Turkish media said a Russian citizen identified as one R. Bakiyev had been detained in the country’s territory on what appears to be suspicion of terrorist activity. The Russian embassy is taking the necessary measures to look into the situation and clear up the affair," Kasimova said