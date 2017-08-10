Chinese authorities evacuate tourists from area hit by earthquake

Media: Russian citizen detained in Turkey for alleged plans to shoot down US planeWorld August 10, 12:08
SEOUL, August 10. /TASS/. China’s authorities have evacuated 60,000 tourists from the Jiuzhaigou county (Sichuan province), including 1,744 foreign tourists, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong residents, the Yonhap News Agency reported, quoting the Sichuan province’s tourism development committee.
The report names, in particular, 109 South Korean and 55 Japanese nationals. Residents from territories that are subject to China’s jurisdiction - the Taiwan province (562 people) and the Honk Kong Special Administrative Region (39 people) - were also in the area at the moment the earthquake broke out. All of them were safely evacuated from the region where the destructive earthquake effects are being liquidated.
According to China’s CGTN TV channel, the 7 magnitude earthquake killed 20 people and injured more than 430.