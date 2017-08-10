Earthquake in China kills 20

Russia takes first place in Aviadarts military pilots’ contest at Army-2017 GamesMilitary & Defense August 10, 9:36
MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The number of people who died during the earthquake that shook south-western China on Tuesday has reached 20, and 431 people were injured, the CGTN TV channel said in a Twitter post.
Earlier, authorities reported at least 19 deaths and 343 injuries. All hydroelectric power stations in the earthquake area were reported to be operating safely.
The first earth shocks in the Jiuzhaigou county (Sichuan province) were reported at 21:19 local time (16:19 Moscow time). The strongest of them reached a 7.0 magnitude. The quake struck 280 - 300km north-west of Cehngdu, Sichuan’s capital city, and was 20km deep.
Shaking was also felt in the towns of Lanzhou, Chongqing, Mianyang and Xi'an. About 770 aftershocks were reported within the next few hours. The emergencies headquarters mobilized units of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, People’s Armed Police Force, firefighters, police and people’s militia to eliminate the effects of the quake.