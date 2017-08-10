South Korea to convene Security Council meeting over North Korean missile threat

SEOUL, August 10. /TASS/. South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has ordered to convene an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council over the North Korean missile threat.

"A meeting that will be attended by the national defense minister and the president’s security advisers will take place in the second half of the day," the presidential administration said in a press statement on Thursday.

The meeting is expected to address North Korea’s latest statement and possible measures to respond its nuclear launches.

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said earlier on Thursday that the command of the Korean People’s Army plans to finalize a plan of a preemptive strike at an area around Guam by mid-August. According to KCNA, it is planned to launch four Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles, which are supposed to fly some 3,400 kilometers over Japan’s Prefectures of Shimane, Hiroshima and Kochi to drop into water some 30-40 kilometers off Guam.

The situation in the Korean Peninsula remains extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous effort to develop a missile program. In July, North Korea made two test launches of ballistic missiles that provoked sharp reaction from the United States, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly said that it doesn’t rule out any scenario of dealing with the North Korean nuclear problem, including a military one.