Abkhazia slams Georgian officials for 'nervous' response to Putin’s visit

SUKHUM, August 9. /TASS/. The Abkhaz Foreign Ministry has described Georgian top officials' response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Abkhazia on August 8 as "pretty nervous."

"The Abkhaz Foreign Ministry took note of the pretty nervous response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Abkhazia by Georgian top officials. In spite of the numerous populist statements made by Georgian politicians and their Western sponsors, specifically, the US, the EU, NATO and other organizations, which predictably condemned Vladimir Putin’s visit to Abkhazia, we would like to assure all interested parties that the visit went off successfully, at a high interstate level, and the Abkhaz-Russian strategic cooperation will continue to develop dynamically," the ministry said in a statement.

"Unlike US Vice President Michael Pence’s visit to Georgia, which took place against the backdrop of NATO’s joint military exercises in Georgia, which began last week and which pose a real threat to security and stability in the South Caucasus, the Russian president’s visit to Abkhazia was exclusively peaceful and productive creating additional guarantees for Abkhazia’s safe and steady development," the ministry stated.

"The Republic of Abkhazia is an independent sovereign country, which builds relations with its partners on its own, despite all attempts by Georgia and its Western partners to deny the existing political realities in the South Caucasus remaining hostages of their own illusions and distorted ideas," the Abkhaz Foreign Ministry said.

On August 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a working visit to Abkhazia and held talks with President Raul Khajimba. Putin’s visit coincided with the ninth anniversary of Georgia’s attack on South Ossetia.