Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China earthquake leaves 263 injured

World
August 09, 17:26 UTC+3 BEIJING

Jiuzhaigou County in the Sichuan Province was struck by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Liu Kun/Xinhua via AP

BEIJING, August 9. /TASS/. The number of people injured during a powerful earthquake in China’s southwestern Sichuan province has reached 263. According to officials in the Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, the death toll has remained unchanged - 19 people. Earlier reports said 247 people had been injured.

Read also

Russia ready to help China deal with earthquake aftermath

According to local officials, 10 people have sustained injuries that are considered grave. Of these, three are in critical condition. Physicians said 253 people had sustained minor injuries.

China’s Jiuzhaigou County in the Sichuan Province was struck by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake at about 21:19 local time (16:19 Moscow time) on Tuesday. The epicenter of the quake was located some 280-300 kilometers away from the provincial capital Chengdu, at the depth of 20 kilometers.

Tremors were also felt in the cities of Lanzhou, Chongqing, Mianyang and Xi'an. About 770 aftershocks were reported within the next few hours. The emergencies headquarters mobilized units of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, People’s Armed Police Force, firefighters, police and people’s militia to deal with the aftermath of the quake.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland claims to have found signs of explosion on crashed Tu-154M jet’s wing
2
Ukraine cancels military exports deal with Russia
3
Observers from over 60 countries attend International Army Games
4
Trump says US nuclear arsenal is more powerful than ever
5
Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia in photos
6
Russian, US foreign policy chiefs agree on keeping Ryabkov-Shannon format
7
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама