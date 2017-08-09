French PM confirms arrest of suspect behind attack on soldiers in Paris suburb

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Police have arrested the driver of the car which rammed into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday.

"The suspect was travelling in a reported stolen car, he was arrested on the highway between Paris and Boulogne-sur-Mer," the prime minister said addressing the National Assembly.

The French prime minister also said that the terrorist threat in the country remained high. According to him, the government has submitted to the Senate a bill on fighting terrorism, which aims at strengthening counterterrorism activities. "We are not going to yield to those who seek to intimidate the French people," Philippe stressed.

He commended the activities of military patrols saying that the entire country was grateful to them for what they did.

France’s BFM-TV earlier said citing sources close to the investigation that a man suspected of driving a car into military servicemen had been arrested.

According to the sources, the man, born in 1980, was travelling towards the city of Calais in a reported stolen car. During the arrest, he tried to escape so that law enforcement officers had to fire several shots wounding the suspect.

On Wednesday morning, an unknown perpetrator drove a BMW car into a group of military servicemen taking part in the Sentinel patrol operation in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret. The incident occurred 200 meters away from the Levallois-Perret mayor’s office and less than a kilometer away from the headquarters of France’s General Directorate for Internal Security, which particularly works to counter terrorism.

According to media reports, six soldiers were injured, three of whom suffered severe injuries. They have been taken to hospital, their lives were not in danger.

The counterterrorism department of the Paris Prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the Levallois-Perret attack.