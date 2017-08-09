Back to Main page
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb

World
August 09, 10:41 UTC+3

The mayor for the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret says he has "no doubt" that the incident was a deliberate act

© REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, August 9. /TASS/. Six military servicemen have been injured in a vehicle ramming incident on the outskirts of the French capital of Paris, the France Info radio station said on Wednesday adding that the vehicle’s driver had fled the scene.

According to the radio station, two of the injured are in serious condition but their lives are not in danger. The military servicemen were patrolling the Levallois-Perret suburb of Paris when the incident occurred. Police have found neither the vehicle nor the driver yet.

The incident carried out by an unknown perpetrator in a Paris suburb, was a deliberate attack, Patrick Balkany, the mayor of Levallois-Perret, told reporters.

"All the circumstances point to the fact that it was a deliberate attack," the mayor said. "The perpetrator was waiting for the soldiers to leave the barracks and head to their car," he added.

Balkany pointed out that a BMW car had driven into soldiers 200 meters away from his office.

According to recent reports, two of the soldiers who were seriously injured have been taken to the Percy military hospital. Police continue the search for the car’s driver.

