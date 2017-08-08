Death toll in southwest China earthquake rises to nine, 135 injured

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. The death toll in Tuesday’s earthquake that struck the Sichuan province in southwestern China has risen to nine, while 135 people were injured, the Sina news portal reported.

According to Sina, the death toll includes six tourists and two locals. One body is yet to be identified.

A total of 135 people were injured, 32 of them seriously.

The Russian Embassy in China said it had not been informed of any casualties among Russian citizens.

The Jiuzhaigou County in the Sichuan Province was struck by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday evening, followed by more than 280 aftershocks.

According to China’s seismology center, the most powerful of the aftershocks ranged in magnitude between 7.0 and 7.9.

Chinese rescuers are pessimistic in their death toll estimates, saying that the disaster had a potential to kill hundreds of people.