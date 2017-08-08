Two Ukrainian military killed, five wounded as gun explodes in Donetsk region

KIEV, August 8./TASS/. Two Ukrainian military were killed and five injured when a gun exploded near the settlement of Maryinka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the press center of the Kiev army operation in Donbass headquarters said on Tuesday.

"One of the weapons failed to function and exploded. Two Ukrainian military were killed and five were wounded in the result," it said in a report.

Law enforcement agencies look into the incident.

On June 21, members of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine agreed to declare a new ceasefire on the line of contact in Donbass, starting from midnight of June 24. The so-called harvest ceasefire is meant to last during the harvest season, until August 31.

At the July 5 meeting, the parties confirmed the ceasefire, pointing out that the number of shelling incidents decreased since the ceasefire was announced. However, shelling incidents continue to happen.