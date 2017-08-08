Russia sends 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Two Ukrainian military killed, five wounded as gun explodes in Donetsk regionWorld August 08, 23:47
MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry has sent about 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to flooding-hit Sri Lanka, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.
"At the request of the Sri Lankan government and in line with the instructions of the Russian government, a Russian emergencies’ Ilyushin-76 plane with humanitarian cargoes took off from Moscow for Colombo. It will deliver about 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to people affected by floods. The cargoes include mobile electricity generators, tents and tableware," the press service said.
According to the press service, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov sent a telegram to his Sri Lankan counterpart to express his condolences over human deaths and offer assistance in dealing with the aftermaths of the devastating flooding provoked by torrential rains.
According to Sri Lanka’s authorities, the death toll from the flooding exceeds 150. More than 3,000 people had to leave their homes.