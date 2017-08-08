Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia sends 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sri Lanka

World
August 08, 23:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Sri Lanka’s authorities, more than 150 people died in the floods

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry has sent about 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to flooding-hit Sri Lanka, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"At the request of the Sri Lankan government and in line with the instructions of the Russian government, a Russian emergencies’ Ilyushin-76 plane with humanitarian cargoes took off from Moscow for Colombo. It will deliver about 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to people affected by floods. The cargoes include mobile electricity generators, tents and tableware," the press service said.

According to the press service, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov sent a telegram to his Sri Lankan counterpart to express his condolences over human deaths and offer assistance in dealing with the aftermaths of the devastating flooding provoked by torrential rains.

According to Sri Lanka’s authorities, the death toll from the flooding exceeds 150. More than 3,000 people had to leave their homes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
3
Putin vows to protect Abkhazia’s security and independence
4
Regular railway service bypassing Ukraine may start this year
5
Ukraine plans to end deal with Russia on cooperation in military exports to third states
6
Two Ukrainian military killed, five wounded as gun explodes in Donetsk region
7
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама